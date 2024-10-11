The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHCFree Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 84,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of BHC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.23. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHC

Insider Transactions at Bausch Health Companies

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,579.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

