The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 44.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,471,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,715,500.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $108.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average of $100.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $116.26.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

