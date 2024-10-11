The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,626,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,494,000 after buying an additional 160,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,617,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after buying an additional 74,393 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,434,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,197,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.