The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,651,514.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,629.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,272.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,855 shares of company stock worth $8,571,899. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

