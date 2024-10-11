The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.46 Million in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Bowhead Specialty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOW. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOW. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NYSE:BOW opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $32.55.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

