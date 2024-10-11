The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVL opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,036. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,298. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,036. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,629 shares of company stock worth $9,793,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

