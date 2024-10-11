The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 30,206 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,206 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,594.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.