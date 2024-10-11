The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 407 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 94.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 27.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.19 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $331.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

