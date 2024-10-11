The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 5,512 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 570.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SOXX opened at $233.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.66.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.