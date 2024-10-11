The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 560 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Diodes worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diodes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,946,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 851,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,230,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.32. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Diodes’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

