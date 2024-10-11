The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Brinker International worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 96.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Brinker International by 32,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.26.

Shares of EAT opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $84.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

