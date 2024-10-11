The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $1,397,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1,503.9% during the second quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 619,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 580,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 53.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 166,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 57,852 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in StoneCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after purchasing an additional 779,445 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

