The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Sana Biotechnology worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $136,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 112.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 14.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sana Biotechnology

In related news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,620,333.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $3.83 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

