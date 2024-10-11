The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of InterDigital worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in InterDigital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $5,427,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 1.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

IDCC stock opened at $151.79 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,615.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,102.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,615.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

