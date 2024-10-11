The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 14,875 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.26 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.14.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.80%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

