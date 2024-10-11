The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 294 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Broadband news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.9 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

