The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 31,267 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 53,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,970,388.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $73.61 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.