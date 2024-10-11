The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Middleby alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $133.43 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $991.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Middleby

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.