The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.70.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKR

Insider Activity at Timken

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Timken by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after buying an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $22,907,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,817,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,130,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Timken by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,667,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $94.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.