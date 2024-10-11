Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 21,364,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 25,239,246 shares.The stock last traded at $1.57 and had previously closed at $1.63.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Down 2.5 %

About Tilray

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.