Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 108.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 105.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TIM during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 298.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $24.80 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

TIM Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TIMB opened at $15.47 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TIM Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Featured Articles

