Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) Critical Review

Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) and DHT (NYSE:DHT) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of DHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toro and DHT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toro $78.47 million 0.82 $140.64 million $2.78 1.22 DHT $573.22 million 3.32 $161.35 million $1.05 11.23

Risk & Volatility

DHT has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Toro has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Toro and DHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A DHT 0 1 2 1 3.00

DHT has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.40%. Given DHT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than Toro.

Profitability

This table compares Toro and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toro 247.75% 37.32% 21.72% DHT 27.45% 15.19% 10.58%

Summary

DHT beats Toro on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toro

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

