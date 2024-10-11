Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $116.40 and last traded at $116.31, with a volume of 521544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.57.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $2,626,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after buying an additional 70,201 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $3,011,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $1,034,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 289.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.86.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
