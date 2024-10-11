Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.45 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.03). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 72,746 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TRI
Trifast Price Performance
Trifast Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Iain Percival acquired 161,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,754 ($101.48) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504,720.72 ($16,365,293.44). 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trifast Company Profile
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
