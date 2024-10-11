Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 26,037 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $97.51 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,002,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,379,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,942,706. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.