Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $4,905,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth $414,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 156,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $166.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

