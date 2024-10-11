Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $59.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:TSN opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $66.88.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.