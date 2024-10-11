Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $59.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.