Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives $59.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.