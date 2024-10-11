U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:USPH)

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Physical Therapy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday.

Shares of USPH opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.02, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $94.61.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares in the company, valued at $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

