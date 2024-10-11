UMB Bank n.a. Has $113.68 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $113,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,226,737 shares. The stock has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.37.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

