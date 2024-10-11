UMB Bank n.a. Has $39.72 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after buying an additional 1,558,538 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $420,720,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,648,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,480,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Linde by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 784,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,086,000 after purchasing an additional 408,659 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $468.90. 247,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $483.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.85.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

