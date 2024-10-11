UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in Accenture by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.77 on Thursday, reaching $360.31. 433,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.27.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 54.21%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.18.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

