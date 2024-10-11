UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,605 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,754. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

