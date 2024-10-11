UMB Bank n.a. Sells 5,160 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.87. 340,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

