Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,925. The company has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.