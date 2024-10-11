Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.83. The company had a trading volume of 299,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.51. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

