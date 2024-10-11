Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $286.46. 183,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,912. The company has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $205.64 and a one year high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.00.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

