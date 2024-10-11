United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.32.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Up 1.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 489.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after buying an additional 1,905,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,559,000 after buying an additional 1,263,604 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $35,910,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 452.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 713,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 584,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $61.62.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

(Get Free Report

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.