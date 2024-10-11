United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.7% After Analyst Upgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $142.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as high as $133.96 and last traded at $133.92. 413,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,208,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.24.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 32,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

