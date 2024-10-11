UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

NYSE UNH opened at $591.22 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94. The firm has a market cap of $545.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $582.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.13.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

