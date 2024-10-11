Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UMGNF shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Universal Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Universal Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
About Universal Music Group
Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.
