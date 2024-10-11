USA Financial Formulas Has $701,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

USA Financial Formulas decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $282.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.30. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $205.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.18. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

