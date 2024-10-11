USA Financial Formulas Sells 594 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

USA Financial Formulas cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $218.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day moving average is $208.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

