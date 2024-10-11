Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Utz Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -92.00%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman bought 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

