Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $334.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $247.52 and a 52 week high of $343.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

