Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Planned Solutions Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 115,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 812,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after buying an additional 40,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

