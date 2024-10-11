Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,271,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 104,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $387.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.