Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Boosted by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,651. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

