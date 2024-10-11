Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BLV stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.