Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 22,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,196,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 319,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,055 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 256,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,910. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

