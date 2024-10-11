Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $265,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $204.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.88. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $211.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
